CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $33.76 million and $1.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04359234 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $959,416.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

