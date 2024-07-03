Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 1.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $57.97. Approximately 2,712,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,018,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

