Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.