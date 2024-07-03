Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
