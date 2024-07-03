ChampionX Co. (CHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 26th

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.