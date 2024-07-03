Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.99 and last traded at $156.00. 1,462,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,030,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

