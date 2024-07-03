China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Announces $0.83 Dividend

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.8323 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

CHCJY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 17.31%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.