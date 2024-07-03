Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.56. 5,189,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,647,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

