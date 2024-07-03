Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 791,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

