Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group Price Performance

Shares of CVG opened at C$69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.23. Clairvest Group has a 1-year low of C$68.65 and a 1-year high of C$87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.93 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.