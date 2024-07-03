Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after buying an additional 812,174 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canada Goose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Canada Goose stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

