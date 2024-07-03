Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

