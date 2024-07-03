Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,896 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

