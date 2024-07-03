Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

