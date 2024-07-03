Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIT opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.