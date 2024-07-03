CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:CML opened at GBX 294.70 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 465 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of £47.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.