Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,093.23

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,093.23 and last traded at $1,093.23, with a volume of 4979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $971.61 and its 200-day moving average is $899.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

