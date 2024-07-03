Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in June

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,276 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 482,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after buying an additional 67,201 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 88,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

