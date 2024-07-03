Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Colruyt Group stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Colruyt Group has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
