Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Colruyt Group has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92.

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

