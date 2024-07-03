Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.