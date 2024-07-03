Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.37.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

