Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

