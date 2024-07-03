Contrasting Lennox International (NYSE:LII) & Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Montana Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 12.38% 303.36% 22.81% Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lennox International and Montana Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 1 4 8 0 2.54 Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Lennox International currently has a consensus target price of $491.92, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Lennox International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

This table compares Lennox International and Montana Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $4.98 billion 3.83 $590.10 million $17.26 31.06 Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Lennox International has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Lennox International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lennox International beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name. The Building Climate Solutions segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial, curb, curb adapters, drop box diffusers, HVAC recycling, and salvage service. This segment also provides condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers under the Lennox, Model L, CORE, Enlight, Xion, Energence, Prodigy, Strategos, Raider, Lennox VRF, Lennox National Account Services, Allied Commercial, Elite, AES Industries, Mechanical, and Reclaim, Heatcraft Worldwide and Chandler Refrigeration, Bohn, MAGNA, Larkin, FriguaBohn, IntelliGen, and Interlink brand name. In addition, the company provides small package units, rooftop units, chillers, air handlers, and fan coils. It sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

