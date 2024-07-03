Contrasting SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Growth Opportunities N/A N/A $8.14 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 13.59 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -1.79

SK Growth Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Growth Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 233.65%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than SK Growth Opportunities.

Profitability

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Growth Opportunities N/A -44.09% 3.59% Rigetti Computing -563.97% -59.05% -41.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Growth Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.