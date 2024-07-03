Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 17.3%

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,885,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,716,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

