Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

GLW stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

