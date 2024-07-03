Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00010903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $123.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00045217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

