Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

