Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 1,242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

CWEGF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

