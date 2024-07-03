Critical Comparison: ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 10 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 205.56%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 1,631.97 -$7.78 million ($3.80) -2.06 Taysha Gene Therapies $15.45 million 26.15 -$111.57 million ($0.49) -4.41

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience -11,068.75% N/A -677.15% Taysha Gene Therapies -833.60% -782.81% -55.24%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats ZIVO Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

