Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,784 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 6.17% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $474.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

