CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $385.80 and last traded at $385.23. 607,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,165,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

