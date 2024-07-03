Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned 0.17% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.47.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

