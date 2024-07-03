CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 60,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 987,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

CureVac Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CureVac by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

