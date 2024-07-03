David Michael Barrett Sells 16,200 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,856,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $129.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

