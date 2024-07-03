Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Daxor Price Performance
Shares of Daxor stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Daxor has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.15.
Daxor Company Profile
