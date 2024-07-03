Decred (DCR) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $216.90 million and $1.94 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.42 or 0.00022353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00080197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011025 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,164,794 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

