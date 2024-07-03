Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.23 and last traded at $140.13. Approximately 4,457,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,999,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,140,245 shares of company stock worth $829,165,177. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

