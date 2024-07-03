Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $143.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,140,245 shares of company stock valued at $829,165,177. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

