Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 8.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 344,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

