Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 343,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

