Dev Dhiman Purchases 20,000 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider Dev Dhiman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £67,600 ($85,504.68).

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

GB Group stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £889.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.14, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.23. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 357 ($4.52).

GB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently -579.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.00) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GB Group

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.