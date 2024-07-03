Dev Dhiman Purchases 20,000 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider Dev Dhiman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £67,600 ($85,504.68).
GB Group stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £889.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.14, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.23. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 357 ($4.52).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently -579.71%.
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
