Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DVN opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.