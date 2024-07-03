Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.35.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.08. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

