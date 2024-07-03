DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

