Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.