Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.47. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 11,536,168 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

