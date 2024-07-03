Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
About Discovery
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.