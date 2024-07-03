Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Price Performance

Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.