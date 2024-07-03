Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,244 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

