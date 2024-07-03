Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,187 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

