Diversified Trust Co Acquires 858 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

SJM opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

